Eau Claire County AmeriCorps programs receives funding

Eau Claire County AmeriCorps programs will receive $604,942 in funding. Serve Wisconsin announced that the state received $7.1 million in total.

The funding centered in Eau Claire County will support three AmeriCorps programs. UW- Eau Claire- Blugold Beginnings, UW-Eau Claire- ECLIPSE and Western Dairyland EOC, Inc. - Chippewa Fresh Start YouthBuild.

"These funds will put more than 900 AmeriCorps members on the ground to tackle some of the toughest problems in Wisconsin including the opioid epidemic, the academic achievement gap, housing shortages for low-income families, and healthcare access," stated Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director, Serve Wisconsin.

