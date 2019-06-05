Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers releases number of tips received for 2019

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is releasing a breakdown of the tips its received in the first six months of 2019.

Since January, Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers has received 168 tips. Nearly half of those are for drug related crimes. "We met this Monday and I got some numbers from Lieutenant Livingston on the first six months of 2019 and I put those numbers together and I thought it was important to share because we have a diverse area where we can get a lot of different kinds of tips," says Rachael Winterling, Public Relations Manager.

While data shows the majority of tips received are for drug related cases, officials still encourage people to report tips of any kind. Winterling says a total of 746 tips have been reported since 2015. 544 tips of those have been followed up with a police investigation. "Transparency is very important to both us and law enforcement, having those numbers out in a place where our community can see them and see the change they are affecting is making a huge impact on our community...we've had several arrests, we've donated over a thousand dollars in tips so far,” said Winterling.

Barbara Teslaw, President of the organization says it has grown considerably in the last couple of years. “ We are a new organization, just getting our feet off the ground but we are meeting more and more success as we go," she said.

Teslaw us encouraging community members to submit more tips." This is our community, I am talking families businesses schools whatever it's our community and it's only going to be as safe as we want it to be," she said.

All tips provided to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Tips can be made by phone, online, or through the crime stoppers mobile app.

