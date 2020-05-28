Eau Claire County DHS reports $1.1 million accounting errror

This week, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors learned of a $1.1 million dollar accounting error in Department of Human Services finances for 2019.

Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf says a $2.2 million overage should have been reported as $3.3 million.

Schauf says the error was made in February and the discrepancy was noticed during a rerun of projections last week.

Revenues for Eau Claire County DHS will continue to come in until the end of June so numbers for 2019 have not yet been finalized but Schauf says the reporting error will not change the final results for the year.

"We are awaiting final reconciliation of all accounts with the state of Wisconsin to identify final reimbursement numbers," Schauf says. "The notification was to highlight that the projection was calculated incorrectly."

Schauf says there is no ongoing investigation regarding the error.