Eau Claire County Deputy's actions justified after August officer- involved shooting

The Chippewa County District Attorney's Office says the actions of an Eau Claire County Deputy involved in a shooting in August were justified.

The shooting happened at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls

Law enforcement from several agencies responded after getting a 9-1-1 call from Christopher Knyphausen where he claimed he had a gun and "wasn't afraid to use it."

The report says Knyphausen pointed what appeared to be a gun out the window of a room at officers.

The DA’s Office says there were several commands to drop the weapon, but Knyphausen refused.

That's when Deputy Adam Prorok shot him in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and survived.

No gun was found in his room.

