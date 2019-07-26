Eau Claire County Fair is underway

The Eau Claire County Fair continues through this weekend and there is plenty to do.

Tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. there is a classic car show and at 7 p.m. There is an ice cream eating contest, style revue and the Eau Claire County lip sync battle.

Saturday is FFA and military day, and there will be all day farm tech exhibits.

Events kick off with the fairly fun 5k at 9 a.m.

Organizers say the Eau Claire County Fair is not like you're usual fair.

Eau Claire County Fair Youth Representative, Kevin Kitchen, says “it’s a great opportunity. We're not like most fairs. We don't have a carnival; we don't have a midway or anything like that. This is more of a youth oriented; educational fair and we want to keep it that way."

Sunday's events include a cowboy mounted shooting show, games and a silent auction.

The fair wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m.

