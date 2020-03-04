Eau Claire County holds flood prep meeting

Last year, western Wisconsin experienced an extensive amount of flooding. Now, with spring just around the corner, the Eau Claire County Emergency Management hosted a meeting Wednesday afternoon in preparation for future flooding.

Tyler Esh, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County, says although Eau Claire County hasn’t experienced as much snow compared to last winter, there is still a significant amount of water in the ground that could increase flood risk.

“We are working with our public service workers and first responders to identify what are some of the capabilities we need to be thinking of, how do we respond, what should we be responding for, and how do we work together as a community to ensure the safety of the public,” he explains.

According to the National Weather Service, as of February 13, there is a predicted 70% chance of minor flooding and 40% chance of major flooding on the Chippewa River and a 55% chance of minor flooding and 30% chance of moderate flooding on the Eau Claire River.

In anticipation of flooding, Esh encourages the community to clear snow away from home foundations, move valuables in the basement to higher ground, and to consider flood insurance.

