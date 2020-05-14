Eau Claire County Health Dept. statement on Supreme Court ruling

The following statement was issue by Lieske Giese, Director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department:

“In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Safer-At-Home order, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is consulting with state and local authorities about possible next steps. In the meantime, in the interests of preventing spread of COVID-19, we respectfully request that Eau Claire County residents voluntarily continue to follow safe social

distancing practices.”

The health and safety of all community members remains our highest priority.