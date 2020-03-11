Eau Claire County Humane Association celebrates "Meow Madness"

It is time for Meow Madness. Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) is getting into the basketball fever by creating our own bracket.

The lucky starting 32 felines are $10 off their adoption fees.

These lucky kitties have been with us for some time, are harder to adopt out for one reason or another, or have special needs. We need to make room in our foster homes and at the shelter for the animals that are starting to arrive now that Spring is in the air.

As these cats are adopted, they will be eliminated from the bracket. The cats that move into the Pawsome 16 will be ½ off their adoption fee. Then the Purrfect 8 will have only a $10 adoption fee until we get to the Feline 4 and the Final 2.

These remaining cats will have their adoption fee waived. Meow

Madness is for a limited time only (March 10-31, 2020) so check out these felines now.

The shelter is open on Monday and Wednesday each week, by appointment only, for adoptions, scheduled meet and greets, and surrenders.

For more information, please call 715-839-4747.