Eau Claire County Real Estate Taxes

Eau Claire County Treasurer, Glenda Lyons, would like to remind all Eau Claire County property owners that the final installment (commonly known as the second half or postponed amount) of the 2018 real estate taxes are due to the Eau Claire County Treasurer by July 31, 2019.

Please include your payment stub(s) or indicate parcel number(s) that you are paying on your check or in a separate memo so we may apply your payment(s) correctly.

TAXES MAY BE PAID IN ANY OF THE FOLLOWING WAYS

1. In Person: Payments of cash, checks, money orders, debit cards or credit cards*, may be made at the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse located at 721 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

2. By Mail: Make checks payable to “Eau Claire County Treasurer” and mail to 721 Oxford Ave. Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Late payments are subject to interest and penalties of 1 ½ % retroactive to February 1, 2019 (for example 10.5% would be added to your payment if made in August).

3. Online: www.paylocalgov.com/EauClaire-WI for credit and debit card transactions*. There is also a link from the County website for online payments.

*There is a fee for using the electronic payments option. Debit card is a flat fee of $3.95. Credit card is 2.39% of the total paid. This is charged by the credit card processor directly to the taxpayer. Please note online tax payments need to be made by July 31st to be considered timely.

Tax amount due and tax history can be found at http://eauclairecowi.wgxtreme.com/

