Eau Claire County Recycling now accepting light string collection

Eau Claire County Recycling is now accepting holiday string light collection.

The drop off location is at the Eau Claire County Courthouse Box to the left of the main entrance.

Strands of holiday lights, electrical cords, telephone cords and appliance cords are all accepted. Cord adapters, battery packs, plastic rope lights, florescent bulbs and LED lights are not accepted in the recycling program.

The recycling center is asking people to remove any plastic decoration coverings but you do not need to remove the bulbs.

