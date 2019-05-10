Eau Claire County hosting two separate recycling events this weekend

Eau Claire County Recycling is hosting two different recycling events this weekend.

Saturday, May 11 is the clean sweep and electronic recycling event for people who live in Eau Claire County.

The clean sweep is happening at 5200 Ryder Road in Eau Claire from 8 a.m. to noon. For the clean sweep, Eau Claire County residents can bring hazardous materials like paint, light bulbs, certain batteries, and other items for proper recycling. There may be small fees for some materials to be recycled, and they only accept cash or check.

The other event happening on Saturday is an electronic recycling event in Eau Claire County. That is happening from 8 a.m. to noon at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.

Fees have been reduced for the electronic recycling event and you must provide proof of living in Eau Claire County to take advantage of the reduced fees. Items with fees include television sets and Freon products. Free electronic items you can recycle include desktops, laptops, keyboards, cell phones, cameras, wires/cables, vacuums, washers, dryers, furnaces, stoves, hot water heaters, microwaves, small appliances, and fans.

For more information, contact Eau Claire County Recycling.