Eau Claire County reports first COVID-19 related death

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reporting the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The department says out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family, no additional information will be released at this time.

“The Eau Claire City-County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Lieske Giese, Health Officer-Director. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members to this virus.”