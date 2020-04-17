Eau Claire County standoff leads to arrest

On Friday, April 17, 2020, at approximately 1:50 A.M., the Eau Claire Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance on S 75th Avenue in the Township of Seymour. It was reported that the disturbance was physical and medical assistance was requested for a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified Rusty Ray, 30, as the suspect.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on scene and learned Ray had gone into a camper with a small child. It was known that firearms were accessible inside the camper trailer. Deputies attempted to communicate with Ray for several hours and he refused to cooperate.

The Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team was activated and arrived on scene. After the dedicated work of Patrol Deputies and SWAT Operators the child was safely removed from the camper trailer.

Ray was arrested without further incident and transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. He is charged with Substantial Battery-Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer, and two counts of misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

All investigative reports will be forwarded to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Eau Claire and Township Fire Departments.

