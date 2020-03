Eau Claire County is suspending all walk-up services, except for emergency and 24/7 services, until further notice.

The county says all public entrances will be closed, except for the main entrance at 721 Oxford Avenue which will be used for pre-scheduled appointments and court services only.

If you are unsure who to call, you are asked to call 715-271-7970 and you will be directed to someone who can help you.