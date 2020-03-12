Eau Claire County unveils new logo and tagline

Eau Claire County has unveiled a new logo and tagline. The logo incorporates the natural beauty of Eau Claire County, along with the look of area buildings, a bridge and a silo. In conjunction with the new logo, the County also unveiled a new tagline…Where Communities Come Together.

“We are very excited to bring this new look to the community after development by our Communications Team as well as input from our employees,” said Frank Draxler, Administrative Operations Manager. “We’ve relied on our County seal for decades, but there was a feeling that Eau Claire County needed to move to a more modern look for a logo.”

Creation of the new logo is part of a comprehensive review of the County’s communications efforts that began last fall. “By reviewing our communications efforts and identifying ways to improve our communications both internally and externally, we hope to increase awareness of the County and the many important programs and services we offer,” added Draxler.

The County’s Communication Team began its communications review last fall with surveys of the public and employees. The development process included a review of community and governmental logos and taglines from throughout the state, branding exercises designed to focus on attributes of the county and extensive meeting discussions. Ultimately, three logo options were selected from more than a dozen developed by a consultant. The three options were then presented to County employees for a vote in December. The new logo was overwhelmingly favored by the employees who responded to the survey. The winning logo was presented to county employees at a meeting on January 20, 2020.

As the logo development was underway, the Communications Team also began discussing the use of a tagline to complement the logo. “We wanted something reflective of the fact that County government is where residents, organizations and local communities come together for services and information,” said Draxler. “The services provided and coordinated by the county are for the greater good of our area. We think the tagline reflects that thought.”

The logo and tagline will be used in a variety of ways; including letterhead, social media, promotional items, program marketing and information and incorporation into the County’s new website which is expected to launch this summer.