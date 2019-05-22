Eau Claire County woman charged with child trafficking

A Fairchild woman is accused of trafficking a child in Eau Claire County.

Catherine Ottinger, 44, is accused of child trafficking in Eau Claire County Court.

Catherine Ottinger, 44, was charged Wednesday with three counts, including two counts of trafficking a child, as party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in Fairchild after a report from a social worker. The complaint says a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted over the course of three days by Ottinger’s boyfriend back in 2017. According to the complaint, Ottinger was there when her boyfriend had sexual encounters with the 15-year-old girl in exchange for money.

Ottinger is due in court next week.

