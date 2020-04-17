Eau Claire County worker pleads guilty to fraudulent writings

An Eau Claire County worker has pleaded guilty to three charges of fraudulent writing.

Court records show 23-year-old Kameron Gorres pleaded guilty to three charges. The other four felony charges of fraudulent writing were dismissed but read in.

Gorres was given a 24 month deferred prosecution agreement.

The original criminal complaint said Gorres was working for the county as an administrative assistant. An investigation showed that Gorres’ time card did not match her key card access log into the building. The criminal complaint says this time equated to about $5,000 in wages being paid to Gorres while she was not at work.

Officials say Gorres admitted that 52 occurrences of clocking into work and clocking out of work while never being at the Eau Claire County building sounded reasonable.