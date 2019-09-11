Eau Claire County worker charged with 7 counts of fraudulent writings

An Eau Claire County worker has been charged with seven counts of fraudulent writings, all of which are felony charges.

A criminal complaint shows 22-year-old Kameron Gorres was in court Wednesday where she was charged. Gorres was an employee of the Eau Claire County working as an administrative assistant.

An investigation showed that Gorres’ time card did not match her key card access log into the building. The criminal complaint says this time equated to about $5,000 in wages being paid to Gorres while she was not at work.

Officials say “Gorres acknowledged that 52 occurrences of clocking into work and clocking out of work while never being at the Eau Claire County building sounded reasonable”.

Her next court appearance will be in October and she is free on a $1,000 signature bond.