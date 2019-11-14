Eau Claire County worker pleads guilty to theft in a business setting

An Eau Claire County worker has pleaded guilty to theft in a business setting after being accused of drawing two checks, from county accounts and then, depositing them for her own use.

Court documents show Susan O’Connor has pleaded guilty to theft -business setting (> $10,000 - $100,000) and theft-business setting (> $2,500 - $5,000).

O’Connor was a temporary employee in the finance department for Eau Claire County.

When authorities interviewed O’Connor, she said she used the money to pay bills, rent and a trip she paid for to Pennsylvania, which included withdrawing more than $1,000 in cash. The complaint states she said her actions represented "poor judgement" and that "it wasn't malicious."

