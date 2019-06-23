Eau Claire Expo Center hosts bikers from all over the Midwest for the Red Flint Firecracker

The Chippewa Valley hosted the fifth leg of the Wisconsin Off-road series this past weekend.

The Red Flint Firecracker is put on by the Chippewa Off-road Bike Association along with Red Flint Rock and Stone and attracts bicyclists from all over the Midwest.

This is the 15th year of the race and all proceeds from the race go to the bike association.

The association then helps build and maintain bike trails in the region.

Event organizer, Brad Berg, talked about how Sunday’s rain affected the event.

"We've got some rain”, Berg said. “We've had enough of that. But that's fine, it makes the trails tacky and this is when the good riders can prove their worth on the trails. This is rain or shine man, we don't stop it. We'll make some changes on the course, but this is what we make the trails for and they get used."

The event was held at the Eau Claire Expo Center and featured bicycle races for all age groups along with an option for runners with 5 and 10 k events.

Cyclists who missed the event can participate in the sixth leg of the race, The WORS Cup, in Elkhorn, WI July 5-7.

