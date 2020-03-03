Eau Claire Farm Show kicks off Tuesday

The second oldest running farm show will run until tomorrow in the Chippewa Valley

The 57th Annual Farm Eau Claire Farm Show was held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and featured the latest farm and dairy equipment.

The event also featured feed and seed distributors along with a health clinic.

This was a one stop show for all the farming needs

Show Director Bill Henry says "it's so great because you meet so many neat people and we've made friends with them over the years the farmers come in and it's really a one stop shop under one roof. You get to see and deal with everything they need from their spring plant needs to their implement dealers all under one roof"

The farm show will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.

