Eau Claire Festival Foods hosts bagging competition

When you go to the grocery store, how long does it take to bag your items? Some employees at festival foods are hoping to bag groceries at record speed during this year's bagging competition.

Several competitors from festival foods store in Eau Claire and Marshfield will put their bagging skills to the test on Thursday. The winner from the Eau Claire competition will move on to represent Eau Claire at the Great Wisconsin Bag Off contest in October in the Wisconsin Dells.

Participants are scored on speed, distribution of weight between bags, proper bag building technique as well as style, attitude and appearance. The bagging contest will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Festival Foods on Mall Drive in Eau Claire.