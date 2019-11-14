Eau Claire Fire Department employee sentenced after embezzlement investigation

An Eau Claire Fire Department employee has been sentenced after an investigation regarding embezzlement.

Court documents show William Drath has been sentenced to three years of probation and 480 hours of community service.

Drath, a former firefighter union treasurer, was accused of embezzling more than $18,000.

A criminal complaint says a board member filed a report in 2017 about Drath's suspected embezzlement. An investigation examined more than 2,600 pages of his financial records and personal transactions.

Drath retired shortly after the embezzlement was discovered.

