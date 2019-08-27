Eau Claire Fire Rescue performs dive training at Dells Pond

High water and swift currents made the Chippewa and Eau Claire River more dangerous than usual.

Emergency crews responded to 12 water incidents in all of 2018 and with four months left in 2019, crews have performed over 30 rescues.

Tony Biasi is a captain with the Eau Claire Fire Rescue. He said people are sometimes unaware of potential hazards.

“This is the Chippewa River, it's a moving body of water that's moving sand and rocks and logs,” he said. “There are a lot of hazards that people have to be aware of. “

Eau Claire Fire Rescue crews were out on Dells Pond for their quarterly dive training Tuesday.

Crews go through this training to ensure all personnel are ready for a water incident when it strikes.

“Unfortunately we respond to a lot river emergencies, water related emergencies where we need to perform surface rescues, were we need to do some dive rescues and recoveries,” Biasi said.

According to Biasi, today's training was to familiarize crews with spots in the river where incidents have occurred in the past.

“We're not going to be great unless we practice. That is across all things we do,” he said. “We conduct our training so that we can be well practiced and good when the time comes to exercise those skills.”

Those skills include making sure divers and people in the boat are in sync with each other during a search.

“Our surface personnel have communication system that talks with our divers. They go by a sense of feel and we are also communicating direction,” Biasi said. “We're coordinating the search from the boat, letting our divers know where we want them to swim and what kind of arc pattern we need to do.”

Divers are essentially swimming blind, especially in the Chippewa River.

“We want to find out what their visibility is,” Biasi said.

Michael Linstedt has been on the dive team for about three years.

“A lot of the times, your visibility is less than two feet. Sometimes, you're lucky to see your hands,” Linstedt said.

At today's training, Biasi said they were faced with a unique situation

“Our boat was being pushed upstream by the strong wind, but the river current underneath was pulling our diver downstream,” he said. “We had a bit of a push and pull on our divers and our boat.”

Biasi also said people need to stay aware of current river conditions.

“They have to understand that this river is dangerous, it can be dangerous and conditions change quickly.”

