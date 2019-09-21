Eau Claire Fit Expo gives back to veterans

The third annual fit expo was held in Eau Claire on Saturday.

The event featured several local vendors and non-profits, ranging from fitness to nutrition.

Included with an admission fee were free fitness classes for the day.

Each year, the event picks one nonprofit to donate to, and this year it was the catch a lift fund.

Catch a lift makes access to fitness equipment and gym memberships more accessible for disabled veterans.

Melissa Leuck, a volunteer with catch a lift said that the community support is overwhelming.

"That's such a huge aspect of it, especially for the veterans that are served in the program,” Leuck said. “It helps bridge that gap between veteran and civilian which is often difficult to do."

Organizer for the event, Kim Larsen, says it feels great to be able to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Chippewa valley, and the community support they receive is great.

