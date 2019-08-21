Eau Claire Housing Division seeks input on spending grant money

The Eau Claire Housing Authority took time Wednesday to ask people living in the city how they should spend thousands of dollars in grant money.

The meeting downtown was for the housing division to get input on the development of the city's new Consolidated Plan.

Each year, the housing division gets about $550,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding and $300,000 in HOME funding.

Officials say the money is broadly used and the meeting is meant to help fine-tune where it should be spent.

"You know we can sit back and we can do it ourselves but it's not necessarily coming from the perspective of what the community wants or needs. That should be community driven," said Housing Authority Executive Director Keith Johnathan.

Another open discussion on the plan is planned for sometime in November.

A final draft is expected to be made available to the public in April.

For more information, click here.