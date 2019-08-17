Clear the Shelters at Eau Claire County Humane Association

Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) was one of many animal shelters across the country that participated in Clear the Shelters on August 17.

ECCHA brought animals to meet potential adopters at local Farm & Fleet and Petsmart stores.

The goal of Clear the Shelters is to help animals find their forever homes. The nationwide pet adoption campaign has helped more than 300,000 pets find homes since 2015.

ECCHA also kicked off "Catapalooza" during the Clear the Shelters Event.

During Catapalooza, people can adopt a cat or kitten for a donation amount of their choice.

"It gives an opportunity for those who are out today looking at our adoptable pets to find their friend submit an application and take advantage of that donation fee," says Karen Rabideaux, Operations Director at ECCHA.

Catapalooza takes place from August 17 until September 1 at the ECCHA.