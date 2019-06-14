Eau Claire Intel office to close, lay off 62 workers

Intel says it will close its Eau Claire facility on Clairemont Avenue, which will result in the layoff of 62 workers.

The Department of Workforce Development says it was informed by the company that the layoffs will happen on August 15.

The DWD and its regional partner, West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, will offer rapid response services to the company and the affected workers.

Intel says the layoffs are permanent but did not provide a reason for the closure.

