Eau Claire Jazz Festival celebrates 53rd on 52nd

A two day event celebrating all things jazz kicked off Friday morning, but the music shows no sign of slowing down into the evening in Downtown Eau Claire.

Friday night, dozens of acts are taking over historic 52nd street as part of the 53rd annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival.

The event, which continues through Friday night and into Saturday brings over 3,000 people into the downtown area, recreating the energy and vibe of the jazz mecca that was New York's Historic 52nd Street.

The Eau Claire Jazz Festival is dedicated to educating, entertaining and promoting jazz.

