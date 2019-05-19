In less than two weeks, the Eau Claire Kids Triathlon is set to take place.

Eau Claire Kids Triathlon set for June 1

Sunday was a chance for the young competitors to get in a little practice.

Organizers hosted a triathlon clinic at Carson Park as a way for those planning to compete to know what to expect.

The triathlon is for those ages 7 to 14. Depending on the child's age, It's made up of a 50 or 100 yard swim, three or five mile bike ride, and a half or full mile run.

Lifetime sports organizers hope this is something kids can carry into their adult years.

"There's a lot of sports for kids right now, but what can they do after high school and apply all these skills they learned throughout their lives to something they can do in the long term," said Abby Hanlon.

The Eau Claire Kids Triathlon is Saturday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Halfmoon Park.