Eau Claire Kiwanis Club donates to local ski jumper

A recent high school graduate got a bit of a financial boost in his mission of ski jumping on the world stage.

Tuesday, night the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire made a contribution to the Eau Claire Flying Eagles Ski Club for the benefit of Andrew Urlaub.

The 2019 Eau Claire Memorial grad is taking a break from competition in Slovenia to train at Iron Mountain, Michigan for the upcoming ski jumping season.

"Oh it's this huge. Yeah, the $1,500 will go towards a lot and I'm very grateful for their very generous donation," said Urlaub.

While training and competing, Urlaub is attending the University of Utah through online courses.