Eau Claire Library kicks off summer reading program

As we head into summer, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is gearing up for another season of programming. Last summer, more than 2000 kids participated in the library's summer reading program.

Even though this summer will be different, they want to make sure students still have access to the same resources.

Starting June 1, youth services will offer meal bags of non-perishable food for children 18 and under. The food will be provided by Feed My People Food Bank and will be available for individuals once a week. You will also be able to pick up information about the summer reading program.

Starting June 15, youth service program materials and summer library program materials will be available. You have to schedule a time to pick up items on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in using this pickup service, call 715-839-5007 or email ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us for more information.

In addition to the summer reading program, people can also place holds on items they would like to check out but only for items available at the Eau Claire location. After placing a hold, you will receive an email or a phone message stating your items are ready for pickup. You must then call 715-839-5066 to schedule a pickup time and pickup station assignment.

Appointments will be made in 10-minute slots, Monday–Friday, up to five business days in advance. The library will provide directions on pickup procedure, communicating with you directly.

For help with placing holds, you can call Information & Reference at 715-839-5004 to leave a message (calls will be returned from an “unknown” number), email reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.

