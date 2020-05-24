Eau Claire man makes homemade Memorial Day tribute

An Eau Claire man is continuing his tradition of celebrating Memorial Day.

72-year-old Jerry Bertram is a Vietnam Veteran who honors his fellow service members each year by putting together a memorial in his yard during Memorial Day. The local veteran also puts a picture up of his cousin who died in the Vietnam War as a way to honor him and other fallen heroes.

Bertram also has a 1943 Willy's Jeep on display that he had restored in the past few years. Bertram says he even drives it around to places like the grocery store.

The Vietnam Veteran says although he couldn't celebrate Memorial Day like normal this year, he says it is important to still remember the meaning of the day.

"It's just something that I do every year just to bring attention to it, you know, and I have a good time doing it, but I do miss the parades because the parade was always a big thing to me," said Jerry Bertram. "I know a lot of guys that bring atmosphere to the parades."

Bertram says anyone is welcome to stop by his yard and ask him about the history of his homemade memorial. He also says for about 15 years now, he's been going to local schools to talk to classes about his experiences in the Vietnam War.

