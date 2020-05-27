Eau Claire Man charged with crimes involving methamphetamine and heroin

Marnell Davis, 34, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and with possessing heroin with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that he distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 27, 2020, and that he possessed heroin and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on April 7, 2020.

If convicted, Davis faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the two charges alleging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a maximum penalty of 20 years on the heroin charge.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by West Central Drug Task Force; Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire County Sheriffs’ Departments; Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie Police Departments; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

