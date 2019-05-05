Eau Claire Marathon hosts thousands of runners

If you were in downtown Eau Claire on Sunday you probably noticed a little more foot traffic than normal, as thousands of athletes conquered the Eau Claire marathon.

5000 runners hit the streets to run the full marathon, half marathon, the relay or a 5K run. A total of 900 volunteers make the race possible for locals and other marathoners from across the country.

All of the races started and finished in Carson Park where friends, families and strangers cheered on the runners. “Running is so much more than just the race for many of these people there is a really deep story behind it and we know a lot of those so it is emotional and we are so proud of this,” said race organizer, Pat Toutant.

Organizers say they are planning some changes for the 2020 race which will showcase different areas of the city and have a new finish line. But in 2019, crossing the finish line for the marathon first was Adam Condit with a time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Condit lives in Eau Claire and owns Blue Ox running.

He also graduated from UW-Eau Claire after running cross country and track for the Blugolds. “I feel great as far as how I ran with joy today and the sun is out, the whole city is out and it feels like a great hometown marathon,” said Adam Condit, the first male to complete the marathon. “My legs feel a little sore for sure, slowing down in the last half isn’t too fun but the whole city came out and gave me the boost I needed.”

And at a time of 2 hours and 56 minutes the first female crossed the finish line after the 26.2 mile race. Margaret Ho from La Crosse is also a former cross country runner for UW-Eau Claire.

She was the top female marathon finisher back in 2017 but crushed her time by nearly 12 minutes this year. “The goal was about a 2:55 but I am really happy with 2:56 considering it was a little bit warmer than I was expecting and I forgot how hilly the course was too so I was like oh my gosh when are the downhills going to happen and then they never did,” said Margaret Ho, the top female finisher.

For a full list of finishers in the Eau Claire Marathon click here.

One of the runners tackling the half marathon traveled from Fargo to run with a special buddy. Tim Boyle travels around the country to run with kids with special needs and the Eau Claire marathon was no exception.

“Running can be a very selfish sport because you are doing it for your health, you are trying to PR you are trying to do all of this other stuff but when you take yourself out of it, it gives it a completely different meaning,” Tim Boyle said.

On Sunday, he ran with 5 year old Lucas Hanson from Eau Claire. After turning to running for kicking a smoking habit, Tim runs half marathons with those who are not able to run on their own. “I can’t put into words, especially considering this is the only opportunity Lucas is going to have to do something like this because of his disabilities, it’s so huge,” said Katelynn Graham, Lucas’ mom. “ It means so much to me and I know it’s going to mean so much to him, it’s just huge.”

Tim has run close to 40 half marathons for kids with special needs. His organization, I Run 4 has thousands of members and is looking for more buddies for athletes to run with.

To sign up click here.

