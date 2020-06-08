Eau Claire Marathon officials host donation drive for YMCAs

Officials with the Eau Claire Marathon worked Monday to collect materials for those in need in the Twin Cities.

A donation drive took place on Eau Claire's west side, gathering everything from first aid supplies and non-perishable food to baby food and dish soap.

Marathon officials were contacted by the YMCA in the Twin Cities for assistance, and the marathon's race director says she was eager to lend a helping hand.

"This upcoming week, we are going to give it all to YMCAs. So they'll go to local YMCA through Minneapolis, and then families that need it can stop into a YMCA pick up to pick up the items," said Emi Uelmen.

The Eau Claire Marathon was originally scheduled for the first weekend in May. Instead, a virtual run was held.

The actual races are postponed to September 26 and 27.