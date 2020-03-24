Eau Claire Marathon postponed until September

The Eau Claire Marathon announced the postponement of the event.

Here is the full statement from the event's Faceook page:

The Eau Claire Marathon will not be held in person on May 2-3, 2020, it has been postponed until September 26-27, 2020: Eau Claire Marathon 2.0

“We thank the Eau Claire City Council, the Special Events Committee, Law Enforcement, our Sponsors and our amazing Eau Claire Marathon Race Team for helping make our event still possible for 2020. Since March 10th, I have hardly slept. As a runner myself, I know the countless hours the runners (especially the Marathon and Half Marathon Runners) have spent training and how hard it was to not have answers right away. We held out hope that everything would change and be ok for May 3rd. But on March 17th when the USSSA released a statement that they are suspending all Event Sanctions until further notice, which meant we had no insurance to host the event in May, we knew we had to come up with a Plan B. We feel that the options we have fulfill a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D or Plan E for a runner!

Trust us that if the Governor allows people to be outside on Sunday May 3rd, we will be in Eau Claire cheering on as many runners that are virtually running that day.”

-Emi Uelmen (Race Director)

We look forward to continuing to plan for our new date: September 26-27, 2020 - the Eau Claire Marathon 2.0.

If a runner cannot join us at the Eau Claire Marathon 2.0, we have offered them four options:

A credit towards the Eau Claire Marathon Weekend in 2021, a platform to run your race virtually in May, donating your race registration to other local races that didn’t have the option to postpone like we did or to transfer your registration to another runner.