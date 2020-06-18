Eau Claire Memorial breaks ground on new track and field facility

Ground is broken today at a local high school in preparation for new track and field facilities.

Thanks to a $250,000 donation from the Pat and Connie Ulrich Trust, Eau Claire Memorial High School is able to complete renovations to the track.

The donation is also paying for improvements to the long jump, pole vault, shot put and more.

With the upgrades, Memorial will finally be able to host events and help reduce the risk of injury to its athletes.

Memorial Athletic Director Kevin Thompson said, "Safety is a critical component, and last year we couldn't host any events due to that. Thanks to the Pat and Connie Ulrich trust, we are now able to have a facility where we can host once again and we are incredibly excited about it."

Kevin Thompson doesn't know exactly when the project will be complete, but he hopes around this fall.

