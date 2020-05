The Eau Claire North High School Class of 2020 was honored with its graduation Thursday night, complete with addresses from fellow seniors and dignitaries.

Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually.

School officials hope to also have an in-person graduation and a senior party at a later date.

Another virtual event will be held Friday night for graduates of Eau Claire Memorial.

You can watch that ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday on 13.2 or channel 193 on Spectrum.