Eau Claire North High School received donation of a 2007 Chevy Malibu from Markquart Toyota.

The donated car will be used at the schools automotive class and will give students hands-on experience performing oil changes and other maintenance.

Teacher, Robert Beese reached out to Markquart to see if his class could have a car to work on. Markquart donated the car as well as screwdrivers, oil filters and maintenance items.