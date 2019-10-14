Eau Claire North's Marching Band hosts indoor show, helps local food bank

Eau Claire North's Marching Band brought its act indoors Monday night.

The annual indoor marching concert is a chance for people to take in the excitement of a Huskies halftime show without braving the elements in the stands.

The show also allowed fans to get a sneak-peek at the band's show planned for this Friday night at Carson Park for homecoming.

"It's pretty cramped up there. We have our wind ensemble and our varsitty band on the stage, and then our freshman band goes actually like right in front of the stage and almost into the crowd. So it's pretty cramped. It gets hot, but it's so fun. It's our best concert of the year," said junior Abby Mowl.

There was no admission for the show, but donations were accepted for Feed My People Food Bank.