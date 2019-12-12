Matt Rokus named new police chief for Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission announces Deputy Chief Matt Rokus as the new police chief.

Rokus will officially take over his new duties at 5 p.m. on December 31.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 9 at the Eau Claire County Government Center.

The other two finalists for the position were Lt. Derek Thomas with the Eau Claire Police Department and Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken.

Rokus is replacing Eau Claire Police Chief Jerry Staniszewski, who's retiring at the end of the year after nearly three decades in law enforcement.