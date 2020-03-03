Eau Claire Police: Beware of scam calls during tax season

Tax season is a high volume time for scam attempts.

Eau Claire Dispatchers said scammers are able to manipulate people by pretending to be law enforcement, the IRS, or even their own family members. But, Eau Claire Dispatch Supervisor Aileen Bush said there are ways to determine what a scam is and what is legitimate.

“People are concerned because they are told there is a warrant out for their arrest or their grandson or granddaughter is in some kind of trouble or in jail, or it is the IRS telling them they owe money.”

Each day, Bush said they receive calls from people, asking if they are being scammed.

We take around, approximately 10 calls a day,” she said. “They have heard this is fake, but they want to confirm it themselves.”

CALL TO EAU CLAIRE DISPATCH:

“Eau Claire Dispatch, this is Aileen.”

“Well, I got a call from Texas where my grandson lives.”

“It is definitely a scam, so did you send them some money?”

“Oh yes.”

Bush said scammers will call and demand you give them money.

“People will go to the bank and withdraw large sums of money and then they do go out and buy gift cards,” she said. “Once they send they send them, the people are continually asked for more. It doesn't stop.”

Bush said some people refuse to believe they have been scammed, because they are ashamed or embarrassed.

“It's definitely going to be the older or elderly generation,” she said. “Definitely the older ones are they targets because they are more willing to help out.”

When a person does give out money or personal information, Officer Bridget Coit said goes to the Eau Claire Police Department.

“An officer is assigned to that case,” Coit said. “They are going to investigate it as much as possible. If they can determine there is a local connection or a local lead, they will absolutely continue the investigation.”

Unfortunately, Officer Coit said most scams are originating outside of the county.

“Sadly, a lot of these scams that occur online or over the phone, there is not a viable local lead that can be investigated,” she said.

Bush said if you receive a questionable call; contact the Eau Claire dispatch Non-Emergency line for information.

“If you are asked to give payment with a gift card in anyway, more than likely, 99% of the time it is going to be a scam,” Bush said.

If you get a call and know it is a scam, Bush said inform the caller that you have contacted law enforcement and know it is a scam.

