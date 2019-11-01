Eau Claire Police Chief reflects on his career

After nearly three decades in law enforcement, the Eau Claire police chief is set to retire.

Service has always been the plan for Eau Claire Police Chief Jerry Staniszewski.

"I've always had an interest in law enforcement from when I was very young. Family values had a lot of respect for authority and a lot of military background in my family, and so it was just a natural profession that I was attracted to," said Staniszewski.

He got his start working part-time at a local sheriff's office before joining the Eau Claire police department and rising to the ranks of chief in 2013.

"One thing I wanted to focus on was the youth in our community. So we have a lot of programs that make that connection. Whether it's through our school resource officer program, our drug endangered children program, or our junior police academy. So those are three different programs that we introduced over the last five years that really focus on the future of our community," said Staniszewski.

Law enforcement has changed since he started his career in the early 1980s.

"Now it's more of a proactive policing style in that we're very data driven, intelligence led, and evidence based decision making. So we'll look at statistics," said Staniszewski.

But he says any department is only as good as the people working in it.

"Law enforcement is not getting any easier, in fact it's a lot tougher. Given the physical nature of the job, and the psychological impact that critical incidents, and just the overall scrutiny that officers face day to day, that there needs to be a focus on officer wellness," he said.

As a nationwide search for the next police chief goes on, Staniszewski says now is the time to leave while he says the department is healthy and stable.

"I hope that people recognize that I was a strong builder of community trust and legitimacy of the Eau Claire police department and that when we had critical incidents and serious things that happened in the community, I was an out front leader," he said.

Staniszewski will stay on as police chief through the recruitment process by the city.