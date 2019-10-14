Eau Claire Police Chief to retire at the end of 2019

Eau Claire Police Department Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski says he is planning to retire at the end of 2019.

With an exact date still unknown, he said it will depend on the needs of the Police and Fire commission and the City Manager's office.

Staniszewski was a police officer for 28 years and a police chief for the last six years.

The Police and Fire Commission is holding an agenda Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., where they will be talking about the retirement of Staniszewski.