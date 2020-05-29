Eau Claire Police Chief weighs in on death of George Floyd

The images out of Minnesota this week have made for raw emotions all over the country including right here in Eau Claire.

MGN/Facebook

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's arrest comes after several days of protests in the Twin Cities, with the unrest in some areas erupting into violence.

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke with WEAU Friday about the dramatic events unfolding in Minnesota. Based on Minneapolis Law Enforcement review of body-worn camera video, the complaint says Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 8-minutes, 46-seconds and "police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous."

Chief Rokus says he was shocked by the tactics used by Chauvin and the lack of regard for George Floyd's life, "Like most of our community I watched in horror this week as George Floyd lost his life. What we saw can't be rationalized, there's no reasonable explanation. It was counter to police-trained tactics, and it really showed a lack of value for human life and human dignity."