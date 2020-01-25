Eau Claire Police Department issues phone scam warning

The Eau Claire Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for a phone scam that’s been circulating.

According to the police department, a scammer is using the Eau Claire Communications Center phone number and identifying themselves as an Eau Claire police officer or detective.

The scammer is asking residents to call them immediately, saying the recipient of the call is a victim of a crime or to threaten arrest.

If you suspect a scammer calls you, police suggest asking for specific details or a case number. If you have suspicions of the legitimacy of the call, police say to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Taylor at 715-839-6217.

