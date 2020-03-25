Eau Claire Police continue to search for suspects in shooting

Eau Claire Police are still looking for the suspects involved in a fatal shooting that happened March 20.

Public Information Officer Bridget Coit says they do have a few leads and individuals of interested that the department is following up on.

They are also asking that if people saw or heard anything, that they contact law enforcement. They are also asking if neighbors have any photos or videos taken in the neighborhood during the day or evening of March 20, to contact ECPD.

To read the full story, please see related stores on the right.