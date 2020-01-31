Eau Claire Police have an active investigation involving Joe Luginbill

Eau Claire Police say they have an active investigation involving Joe Luginbill.

Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Information Officer, says a community member came forward to law enforcement in October 2019 with a report of suspicious financial transactions involving Luginbill.

Miller did say because it is a financial crime investigation, it will take a while to process. He could not say what those transactions involved or if they had to do with the Luginbill Foundation.

Officials could not comment if they have been in contact with Luginbill.

