Eau Claire Police looking for owners of possible stolen items

The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for the owners of items that they believe were possibly stolen.

Officials say at the beginning of October, they noticed a suspicious male at the 1800 block of Bellinger Street with a backpack filled with various items. They say that area also had a large number of vehicle and garage entries. One person was arrested for a warrant regarding the case.

The department has not been able to locate the owner(s) of them items. They say luggage, portraits, DVDs, sunglasses, stuffed animals and collectibles were also found.

To collect any items, you will need to contact the Eau Claire Police Department and reference case 19PD22028 and describe the missing item or prove ownership.

